Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery will become CEO of Boeing Brazil-Commercial after the new company is launched. At his head office in Sao Jose dos Campos, he spoke about the transition and the company’s E-Jet progress. How is the E-Jet program progressing? We certified the Embraer E195-E2 in April and we are seeing many new customers as we enter the second part of the year and next year, both for the E1 and the E2. Production is going well, with no surprises. What ...