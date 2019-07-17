El Al Israel Airlines will retire its remaining three Boeing 747-400s by the end of October, the carrier said July 16.

A fourth 747-400 was phased out July 9 after completing a flight from New York. That aircraft was in service with the carrier for 25 years and made 11,000 flights.

El Al has been a 747 operator since 1971, when it took delivery of two 747-200s.

The 747-400s are being replaced by 787-9s. The carrier took delivery of its 11th 787-9 on July 14 and expects five more by 2020.

In February, El Al retired its last 767-300ER, 36 years after the widebody entered service.

