The European Commission (EC) has formally approved Connect Airways’ acquisition of UK regional carrier Flybe, the consortium said July 5.

Connect Airways, a consortium made up of Virgin Atlantic, UK-based airline operator Stobart Group and funds managed by US-based Cyrus Capital Partners, bought Flybe in February after the carrier ran into financial difficulties it attributed to high fuel costs, currency fluctuations and Brexit uncertainty.

Connect Airways CEO Mark Anderson and leadership teams from Flybe and Stobart Air will focus on plans to grow Flybe’s regional network, expand Stobart Air’s franchise business, and secure Flybe’s long-term future, Connect Airways said. Part of the plan will include improved connectivity between UK regional airports and Virgin Atlantic’s long-haul network, particularly at London Heathrow and Manchester Airports.

Connect Airways announced the appointment of Anderson, previously Virgin Atlantic’s EVP-customer June 12. Flybe CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener said May 28 that she would leave the airline July 15.

Connect Airways chairman Lucien Farrell, said: “Today is an important day as Connect Airways takes full control of Flybe, bringing the team together with Stobart Air. Under Mark’s leadership, the company has the opportunity to create a world-class offering for customers, combining a highly successful franchise flying business with Europe’s largest regional airline.”

Warwick Brady, CEO of Stobart Group added: “We are building a talented team capable of establishing a well-structured, profitable airline. From today, that team are building an exciting future based on a low-cost customer-centric regional connectivity strategy.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk