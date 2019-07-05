The European Commission (EC) has formally approved Connect Airways’ acquisition of UK regional carrier Flybe, the consortium said July 5. Connect Airways, a consortium made up of Virgin Atlantic, UK-based airline operator Stobart Group and funds managed by US-based Cyrus Capital Partners, bought Flybe in February after the carrier ran into financial difficulties it attributed to high fuel costs, currency fluctuations and Brexit uncertainty. Connect Airways CEO Mark Anderson and ...
