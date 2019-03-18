UK LCC easyJet has taken itself out of the running to invest in Alitalia—the latest twist in the long-running rescue process for the bankrupt Italian carrier.

Following talks with Delta Air Lines and Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) Italiane about forming a consortium to jointly invest in Alitalia, “easyJet has taken the decision to withdraw from the process,” the carrier said in a March 18 statement.

Alitalia declared bankruptcy in May 2017 and the process to find investors to take on the task of turning it around has been fraught with complications, with political uncertainty holding up the process for several months, several potential investors falling by the wayside and the Italian coalition government seeking to keep at least part of the airline in Italian hands.

FS confirmed it is ready to invest in Alitalia but has said it would need an industrial partner to help it revamp the carrier, which has faced strong competition, particularly from LCCs, in its home market.

On March 18, before the easyJet announcement, Italian media reported that FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti had been in Atlanta over the weekend for talks with Delta CEO Ed Bastian and that the US carrier was ready to take an initial 10% stake in Alitalia.

“Delta confirms that it continues to explore ways to work with Ferrovie dello Stato and maintain our partnership with Alitalia in the future. Discussions remain ongoing as Alitalia is a long-standing partner of Delta,” the US airline said.

A spokesman for the Italian economic development ministry declined to comment.

EasyJet said it “remains committed to Italy, as a key market for the company, where it currently carries 18.5 million passengers every year and employs 1,400 pilots and crew, all on local contracts. We continue to invest in the three bases in Milan, Naples, Venice, as we have done by basing additional aircraft in Venice and Naples last summer.”

Italy’s government is scheduled to present a new industrial plan for Alitalia by the end of March, but Italian unions have voiced concerns about the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alitalia’s future.

The Federazione Nazionale di Trasporto Aereo (FNTA), a group of pilot and cabin crew unions, said March 5 that a national conference organized by the transport ministry on air transport scheduled for March 21-22 would be an opportunity to start a dialogue about the reorganization of the air transport sector. Alitalia pilots and cabin crew plan a four-hour strike March 25 as part of a national air transport strike to protest over the Alitalia situation as well as the lack of concrete legislation to support the air transport sector.

