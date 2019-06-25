UK LCC easyJet is taking steps to prepare for another summer of anticipated flight disruptions in Europe.

“The only thing we know about the upcoming summer is that there will be further slot delays. However, we have been preparing ourselves for months now,” easyJet Europe managing director Thomas Haagensen told ATW.

The airline has doubled the number of spare aircraft to 14, he said, and has also adjusted summer schedules and expanded afternoon buffer times for aircraft turnarounds.

Strikes by European air traffic controllers and infrastructure limitations caused widespread flight disruptions in summer 2018, resulting in additional costs for airlines.

“Like all airlines in Europe, this is our focus and priority. EasyJet has paid £70 million [$89 million] in compensation to passengers, operational costs, etc., last year for something which is not under our control,” Haagensen said.

EasyJet has transferred 136 formerly UK-registered Airbus A319s and A320s to its Vienna-based easyJet Europe unit. Those aircraft now bear the Austrian OE registration prefix. EasyJet operates a total of 327 aircraft.

The transfer of aircraft to easyJet Europe is part of the company’s plans for coping with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the UK’s protracted effort to withdraw from the European Union (EU).

EasyJet Europe secured an Austrian air operator’s certificate in 2017. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, there is a possibility UK-issued pilot licenses would no longer be valid within the EU, so the carrier’s UK crews have obtained Austrian licenses.

“Our pilot and flight attendants’ licenses are now also registered in Austria. For us it does not matter if Brexit comes later. We are prepared for it,” Haagensen said.

If additional aircraft are needed to expand destinations and frequencies, they will be registered in Austria, he said.

More than half of easyJet passengers are on the European continent, Haagensen said.

EasyJet, which invested €160 million for the acquisition of its Berlin Tegel base, continues to adjust flight schedules at the German airport.

“We have 23 aircraft based in Tegel, as well as 12 at Berlin Schönefeld. We don't plan to base additional aircraft there at the moment, but Berlin remains very important for us,” Haagensen said.

EasyJet Switzerland has 11 aircraft based at Basel, where the LCC reaches a market share of around 50%, and 14 aircraft are based in Geneva, with a 45% market share.

“We transport 14 million passengers annually to and from Switzerland, operating on more than 150 routes,” Haagensen said.

