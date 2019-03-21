EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren is not actively looking at any other acquisitions after withdrawing from the Alitalia sale process. He also ruled out a shift to a group structure, as rival LCC Ryanair plans, or branching out into long-haul, low-cost operations.

On March 18, easyJet announced that it had withdrawn from the running to invest in Alitalia, after previously weighing a joint investment in the airline with US carrier Delta Air Lines and Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato.

Ahead of that decision, Lundgren had told ATW he was “not desperate” for a transaction to materialize.

Speaking at the Aviation Club of the UK March 20, Lungren said the Alitalia deal needed to make sense from a strategic and commercial standpoint, and easyJet would have to be operationally capable of taking it on.

“We couldn’t tick those three boxes,” he said, without providing more details.

Alitalia has been searching for a partner since filing for bankruptcy in May 2017. Delta and Ferrovie dello Stato are still evaluating a potential investment.

EasyJet is keeping a close eye on market developments, but Lungren said the UK LCC is not currently evaluating any other acquisitions.

“There is absolutely nothing this moment in time,” he said. “There is nothing else we see as necessary from an acquisitions point of view.”

When asked by ATW whether easyJet might consider a shift to a group structure to better position itself for future acquisitions, Lundgren said he had no plans to make any changes.

The only exception is easyJet holidays, which is being developed as a separate entity to increase accountability and minimize distraction from easyJet’s core airline operation.

“This is not about turning easyJet into a tour operator. It has a separate profit and loss account and separate dedicated resources, because we do not want the core of our airline to get disrupted by this,” Lundgren said.

Lundgren spent part of his career with tour operator TUI Group, and has brought in former TUI product and purchasing managing director Garry Wilson as CEO of easyJet holidays.

Lundgren was also asked whether he is considering long-haul, low-cost operations. He replied that easyJet has plenty of room for development within its existing business.

“EasyJet is the second largest airline in Europe and we still only have 10% market share. If we have 30-35% and we feel we can’t grow much more, then we might consider doing something else, so let us come back to this when we have 30% market share and then I’ll see if I can elaborate on this question, but no—not for the time being,” he said.

Victoria Moores, victoria.moores@informa.com