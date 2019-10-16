UK LCC easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou has won legal actions against two airlines he alleged were infringing on his company’s use of the “Easy” brand.

Haji-Ioannou is well-known for taking legal action against those who he believes are trying to cash in on his company’s name. He and parent EasyGroup won a legal victory Oct. 14 against a Colombia-based executive, Alfonso Avila, who had set up a small airline, Easyfly, in Latin America. The ruling came just three days after Air China agreed to drop its use of “Easy Way” to describe its Beijing-Frankfurt service, launched in 2017.

In the Colombian case, EasyGroup said a judge in the country’s capital of Bogota issued a judgment Oct. 7 that ordered Avila to pay EasyGroup COP30 million ($8,600) in damages.

In an translated extract of the judge’s finding provided by EasyGroup’s Colombian lawyers, Judge Adriana Ayala Pulgarin said, “There is no doubt that the first use of the commercial name ‘easyJet’ was in England, use that continues to date, and therefore, if the Colombian company (Mr. Avila) used the commercial name later than the British company, it is clear that the first use of the commercial name prevails.”

EasyGroup added, “Originally, Mr. Avila filed this lawsuit in Colombia against EasyGroup and easyJet of the UK (both Stelios’ brands) sometime in 2018. The latest judgment, following a hearing on Sept. 19, 2019, in Bogota, reversed an earlier decision and awarded damages to UK-based EasyGroup.”

The court said the action against Chinese flag carrier Air China had been resolved “following a brief exchange of solicitors’ letters,” with Air China agreeing to cease use of the wording “Easy Way.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com