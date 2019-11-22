The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued final approval for a grant of global antitrust immunity to the transatlantic joint venture (JV) between Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM. The deal finalizes the department’s tentative approval issued Aug. 2. The DOT said in its final order that the JV will “remove the existing gaps preventing full coordination between Delta’s two existing immunized parallel joint ventures with Virgin, on the one ...