Logistics giant DHL is pursuing ambitious green and digital initiatives to keep up with increasing demand in the Americas. The company’s Global Forwarding division moves 500,000 tons of air freight annually and international trade growth is propelling this higher, with DHL seeing an 8.4% compounded annual growth rate of shipments in 2018. DHL Express, which operates more than 300 daily flights, has invested over $200 million throughout the Americas in the last two years to improve ...