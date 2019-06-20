Delta Air Lines has acquired a 4.3% equity stake in Hanjin-KAL, Korean Air’s largest shareholder, setting the stage for even closer cooperation between the two joint-venture (JV) partners. The Atlanta-based carrier said it intends to increase the stake to 10% “over time, after receiving regulatory approval.” “Together with the team at Korean Air, we have a vision to deliver the world’s leading trans-Pacific joint venture for our shared customers, offering the ...
