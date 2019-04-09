The survival prospects of Indian carrier Jet Airways remain unclear, as a deadline for potential investors looms this week and more aircraft are reclaimed by lessors.

A consortium of Jet’s major creditors are leading bailout efforts. The consortium, led by State Bank of India, are seeking a new entity to take a strategic stake in the airline. They issued a call for expressions of interest (EOI) on April 8, which will close at 6 p.m. India Standard Time on April 10. After that, binding bids must be submitted by April 30.

Indian media reports suggest several major companies—including airlines—have been approached by the creditor consortium, but it is unclear if any have actually expressed interest in buying a stake.

The consortium said it wants the new stakeholder to take control of the airline, after purchasing a share between 31.2% and 75%. To qualify as a strategic investor, a bidder must either be an air transport provider, or meet certain requirements for net worth and available investment funds. There are higher requirements for bidders classified as financial investors. Indian state entities are exempted from the EOI deadline.

Because of its worsening financial situation, Jet has defaulted on aircraft lease payments as well as debt payments. It has also delayed paying employee wages.

The carrier has progressively grounded most of its aircraft over the past few months because of missed lease payments. Several leasing companies have moved to reclaim possession of the grounded aircraft. To do this, they must apply to deregister the aircraft with India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

According to the DGCA website, there are currently deregistration applications being processed for 18 Jet Airways aircraft. Seven of these aircraft are ATR 72s owned by Constellation Aircraft Leasing, three are Boeing 737-800s owned by SMBC Aviation Capital, and the remainder are 737-800s owned by smaller Ireland-based lessors. Applications have reportedly been filed previously by other lessors including Avolon and MC Aviation Partners.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com