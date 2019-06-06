With the deadline for investors to present a formal bid and business plan for Alitalia approaching, Italian government ministers are still trying to firm up the structure of the consortium set to rescue the bankrupt carrier.

Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is set to lead the rescue of Alitalia and has until June 15 to present a firm bid and business plan for the “new Alitalia”—a deadline that has been pushed back already.

FS is set to invest in Alitalia alongside US carrier Delta Air Lines, with the Italian state also taking a stake and the economic development ministry having input in the relaunch.

But Italian ministers and Alitalia executives have said that one or more additional investors will also join the consortium. With the deadline approaching it is still not clear who the new investors would be.

“They are working on it, fingers crossed,” transport minister Danilo Toninelli told Radio24 June 4.

Italian media have reported that infrastructure group Toto Holding is interested in joining the consortium but that FS is opposed to the idea. Transport and infrastructure group Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family and holds the concession to run the Morandi Bridge in Genoa that collapsed in August 2018, killing 43 people, is also thought to be a candidate.

Italy’s economic development minister and deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio warned May 21 that the choice of an extra investor for the Alitalia consortium would be independent of any other dossier, in a reference to Italian media speculation that Atlantia could seek to win back the government’s favor and avoid losing the Morandi Bridge concession by investing in Alitalia after the tragedy.

“No one should think that buying into Alitalia could buy the government’s silence on other dossiers,” Di Maio said.

Italy’s government wants the revamped Alitalia to form part of a multimodal transport strategy that will also boost Italian tourism.

Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 after being squeezed by aggressive competition from LCCs and high-speed trains. There have been repeated delays and complications in the process Genoa of finding a way to rescue the carrier since.

The €900 million ($1 billion) bridge loan that has kept Alitalia operating is scheduled to be paid back by the end of June.

