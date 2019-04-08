The deadline for Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to present a binding offer for Alitalia was extended to April 30 by the government and the commissioners managing the bankrupt carrier, Italian media reported.

Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 and the subsequent process of finding one or more investors to turn the airline around has been long and complicated.

Several potential rescuers, including most recently UK LCC easyJet, have dropped out of the running.

FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti previously said a plan for Alitalia, which faced strong competition and declared bankruptcy after workers voted against a labor agreement that would have unlocked funding for a rescue plan, would be presented by April 21. The original target date for the plan was March 31.

FS said March 27 that it was in talks with other industrial players about taking over Alitalia, but “the progress made in the past months means further consideration is needed to reach a definition of a sustainable industrial plan.”

Atlanta-based US carrier Delta Air Lines has also said it is considering how it can participate in the Alitalia rescue, without providing further details.

The Italian economic development ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk