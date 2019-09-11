Alitalia A330-300
A deadline for Alitalia’s rescue consortium to present a business plan looks set to be pushed back once again, the latest delay in a long-running bid to map out a relaunch strategy for the bankrupt airline. Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato—working with Italian infrastructure group Atlantia and US carrier Delta Air Lines—is scheduled to present a plan by Sept. 15 to relaunch Alitalia, which filed for bankruptcy more than two years ago. But a group ...
