State-owned Croatia Airlines will receive a government cash injection, while another southeast European carrier, Adria Airways, is scrambling to find investors and resume full operations.

Croatia’s Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure approved HRK250 million ($37 million) in financial aid for the national flag carrier—HRK100 million this year and the remainder in 2020. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said stabilizing the airline is necessary for developing trade and tourism, and connecting domestic regions.

In March, the government embarked on another attempt to find an investor in the state-owned carrier but found no takers.

Croatia Airlines operates a fleet of six Airbus A319/320s and six Bombardier Q400s.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped Slovenian carrier Adria Airways, which had said it was ceasing the majority of its flights on Sept. 24 and 25, has extended the suspension though Sept. 27. The carrier said it would maintain its Ljubljana-Frankfurt route during the suspension.

“Adria Airways is still leading active discussions with potential new owners and major creditors, and remains dedicated in reaching [a] positive solution for all,” the company said in a statement.

The carrier must present a restructuring plan by Oct. 2, otherwise it will lose its operator’s license, Slovenian aviation authorities said Sept. 25. The plan must by audited by external parties, Slovenian news agency STA reported.

The government told STA it would not invest in the airline under its current owners, German restructuring specialist 4K Invest. Adria received €70 million ($77 million) from the state treasury and creditor banks in 2011.

4K Invest completed the takeover of Adria in August 2016.

Adria operates three Airbus A319s, nine CRJ900s (two of which have been recalled by lessors), two CRJ700s and six Saab 2000 turboprops.

