A UK High Court judge has ruled that a legal dispute between Etihad Airways and the administrators of defunct German leisure carrier airberlin should be heard in the UK. Airberlin’s administrators are seeking to retrieve up to €2 billion ($2.27 billion) in damages from former airberlin shareholder Etihad. The airberlin legal team opened a case against Abu Dhabi-based Etihad in Germany, but Etihad argued that the UK had contractual jurisdiction. Etihad took the case to the UK ...