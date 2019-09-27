French airline Aigle Azur will be liquidated as of midnight Sept. 27 after a French commercial court rejected the remaining rescue offers under consideration for the already-grounded airline.

Aigle Azur, which operated a fleet of 11 Airbus aircraft, went into receivership Sept. 2 following a surreal few weeks in the long history of the company, which saw former CEO Frantz Yvelin attempt to play down concerns over the airline’s financial position and finally stave off an attempted shareholder coup before resigning.

French secretary of state for transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a Sept. 27 statement: “Following the final decision of the Evry commercial court, the secretary of state regrets that no financed offer could result in the takeover of the airline.”

Djebbari added: “In the case of Aigle Azur, the state canceled several million euros of social and fiscal debt, and everything was put in place to give the takeover offers the best possible chance.”

Under Yvelin, Aigle Azur, which was established in 1946, had been trying to move beyond its traditional area of focus—routes to and from North Africa, especially Algeria—and attempt a long-haul expansion plan, but ran into difficulties as the airline faced debts of €148 million ($163 million) on a turnover of approximately €300 million.

Flights were grounded from Sept. 7 and the commercial court charged with overseeing the next steps for the company had been examining expressions of interest in taking over all or part of its activities before a midnight deadline Sept. 27 for liquidation if no offer was found to be suitable.

Air France, Groupe Dubreuil, the parent company of Air Caraibes and French Bee and UK LCC easyJet had all expressed interest in taking over all or part of the carrier, but withdrew their offers, leaving only Lu Azur, the Aigle Azur shareholder who attempted to seize control of the business back in August and a group led by industry veteran and former HOP president Lionel Guerin still in the running.

The state would support Aigle Azur’s 1,150 staff who will now seeking employment including by offering training to help them take advantage of job opportunities elsewhere in the sector, Djebbari added.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk