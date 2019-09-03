Aigle Azur has been placed in receivership and is open to offers from potential buyers, but operations are set to continue as the airline seeks to secure its future. The French leisure carrier, which has been struggling with shareholder and operational difficulties that came to a head in recent weeks, said in a Sept. 3 statement it had been placed into receivership by a commercial court at its own request, as of Sept. 2. Any purchase offers should be directed to the ...