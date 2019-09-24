German leisure carrier Condor is in talks with a private equity firm about a possible takeover, according to industry sources. Condor is seeking a new owner following the Sept. 23 bankruptcy of its parent company, Thomas Cook Group. Condor was the only one of the group’s four carriers that continued flying uninterrupted after the filing, although its Scandinavian airline resumed services Sept. 24. Condor confirmed the talks but declined to provide more details. The airline has asked ...