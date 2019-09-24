German leisure carrier and Thomas Cook subsidiary Condor received approval by the German federal government and the state of Hesse for loan guarantees totaling €380 million ($418 million). Condor also plans to file for a special form of insolvency proceedings under German law Sept. 25. “Condor is a healthy and profitable company and will make a profit again this year,” CEO Ralf Teckentrup said Sept. 24. “But the liquidity needed for the winter season has been burnt by ...