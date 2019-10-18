China’s Colorful Guizhou Airlines will receive its first Airbus A320neo in October, stepping up from the regional jet operations for which the carrier was established in 2015.

The A320neo is one of four the carrier is leasing from GE Capital Aviation Services, with deliveries set to continue into 2020, GECAS said.

Colorful also has four A320neos on order, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services, and an industry source confirmed the airline plans to operate a total of eight, all with CFM LEAP-1 engines.

The carrier currently operates a fleet of nine Embraer E190s.

The airline takes its name from the province, which promotes itself to tourists as “colorful Guizhou,” a reference to the local vegetation.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang