Cobham Aviation Services operates Boeing 717s under the QantasLink brand.
Australia’s largest provider of contract aviation services, including passenger flights and air freight operations, is a name unfamiliar to many outside the country. That’s starting to change. Under the new leadership of 37-year-old CEO Ryan Both, Cobham Aviation Services is building its brand awareness in Australia and on the global stage. Among Cobham’s commercial work, the company is the only third-party passenger transport provider operating under the QantasLink ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Cobham is Australiaâ€™s third biggest airline" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.