China’s Hainan Airlines will sell a majority stake in low-cost subsidiary West Air to the Chongqing city government, following previous sales of shares in local carriers to municipalities. Chongqing will hold at least 70% of the shares in West Air following completion of the sale, the city and Hainan Airlines said. Hainan Airlines, itself a part of the HNA Group, will be the second-largest shareholder. The staff that it has established at West Air will continue to operate the ...