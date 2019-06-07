Chinese startup Genghis Khan Airlines has begun flight tests on its first pair of Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) ARJ21-700 aircraft.

On June 5, the aircraft departed from its base in Hohhot Baita International Airport, the capital city of Inner Mongolia, to Wulanhaote. Its first commercial service is expected to begin from early July.

The airline will clock at least 25 hrs. of flight trials, as well as conduct emergency procedures such as engine failure and a simulated lithium battery fire, all requirements by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

COMAC delivered the first aircraft in February; the second was delivered June 4. Genghis Khan Airlines became the second operator of the ARJ21-700 after Chengdu Airlines, ordering 25 of the type in August 2018; all are expected to be delivered by 2024.

