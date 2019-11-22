Cargo is loaded on an SF Airlines Boeing 747-400ERF for the carrier’s first interncontinental flight, Wuxi-Frankfurt Hahn, Sept. 15.

SF Airlines, the air freight arm of China’s largest courier company, plans to raise CNY5.8 billion ($825 million) with a corporate bond sale for the acquisition of new aircraft and logistics technology.

CNY1.52 billion will be used to purchase aircraft and maintenance materials, and CNY1.49 billion for the development of a smart logistics information system.

In addition, the airline plans to upgrade an automated transportation system (CNY1 billion), enhance land transport capacity (CNY590 million) and repay loans and reduce its asset liability ratio (CNY1.2 billion).

With 57 aircraft SF has China’s largest freighter fleet, consisting of 30 Boeing 757-200PCFs, 17 737-300/400SFs, eight 767-300BCFs and two 747-400ERFs.

On Sept. 15, the airline launched its first scheduled intercontinental flight: Wuxi-Frankfurt Hahn, with a stopover in Chongqing. The 3X-weekly service is expected to provide cargo capacity of 300 tons weekly and drive China-Europe trade flow.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com