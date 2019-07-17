China’s Zhejiang Loong Airlines (Loong Air) officially opened its northwest branch in Xi’an, Shanxi province July 17.

The Hangzhou-based carrier also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the China West Airport Group (CWAG) and the Xi’an New District Airport New City Management Committee to promote air transport in the province.

After receiving Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) approval in May, the airline has launched domestic services from Xi’an to Bijie, Chifeng, Enshi, Hangzhou, Hohhot, Macau, Shiyan, Yan’an and Zhuhai, as well as international destinations to Jeju, South Korea and Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The strategic agreement aims to further promote air transportation and the Belt and Road Initiative in Shaanxi province.

CWAG is the operator of Shaanxi’s Xi’an Xianyang International Airport and is aggressively promoting it to be among China’s top airports.

In April, CWAG, Loong Air and France’s Airport de Paris Group signed another strategic cooperation agreement to promote increased connectivity between Shaanxi Province and Paris, although it remains to be seen how the carrier can contribute to the passenger growth between the two countries.

According to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services, Loong Air operates an all-Airbus fleet of 28 A320s, 11 A320neos and 10 more A320neos on order.

