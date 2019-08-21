Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh
Star Alliance is continuing efforts to deliver a better experience for passengers traveling across its global network on multiple carriers, according to alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh. “Quite often the promise of seamlessness, whether transactionally or physically through an airport, is far from reality for the customer on business or leisure travel,” Goh told ATW. He pointed out the alliance has been focused on seamless travel and has been progressively rolling out products and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CEO: Star Alliance focuses on seamless travel for member airlines " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.