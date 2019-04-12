New SriLankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatilleka is hoping to reach breakeven within three years by renegotiating aircraft leases, substituting the airline’s Airbus A350 order for A330-900neos, growing the network, and reopening destinations. Former TAAG Angola Airlines and SriLankan Airlines CFO Gunatilleka rejoined the Sri Lanka flag carrier in summer 2018 and became CEO in late 2018. Speaking to ATW in London, Gunatilleka said his first actions were to prepare a three-year ...