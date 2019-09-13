EasyJet A319
EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren plans to formally launch the airline’s new direct hotels partnership later this year and sees opportunities to expand existing bases to create economies of scale. Speaking at World Aviation Festival in London, Lundgren said there is “no shortage of opportunities” for easyJet. “We still have number bases where we can add more aircraft,” he said, adding there is also untapped demand from regional airports. In the short-term, he said ...
