The Air France-KLM Group has seen a major improvement in operations since reaching labor stability, CEO Ben Smith said during a press conference in Amsterdam. However, Smith told ATW that “Air France is not the most efficient main carrier in Europe and there is a lot of room to improve.” Smith, who came to Amsterdam to celebrate KLM’s 100-year anniversary Oct. 7, said in a joint press conference with KLM CEO Pieter Elbers that KLM—under Elbers’ ...