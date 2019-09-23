Gulf LCC Air Arabia CEO Adel Al Ali does not see a threat posed by higher jet fuel prices after recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil fields. Speaking exclusively to ATW in Vienna, Al Ali said he expects fuel prices to return to $60 per barrel after normal production begins, “which is a good price.” The LCC has around 90% of its fuel hedged,” he said, adding the airline will continue fuel hedging “next year and the year after.” The Sharjah-based carrier ...