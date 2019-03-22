Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific experienced a weak 2018 as it battled higher fuel prices and a weakened peso. The airline saw its third-quarter earnings drop from PHP42 million ($824.6 million) in 2017 to a loss of PHP518.4 million in 2018. Cebu also lost some domestic market share, ending at a low of 52% as LCC competition increased. This year, however, is looking brighter, and Cebu president and CEO Lance Gokongwei is focused on making the most of opportunities to grow as a company and expand ...