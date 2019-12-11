Starting April 1, 2020, Cathay Pacific will offer a HK$0.30 ($0.04) concession for every kilogram off its terminal charge at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) for general and special export cargo carried on the group’s four carriers—Cathay Pacific Airways, Cathay Dragon, AHK Air Hong Kong and HK Express.

The airline said the move would “boost the competitiveness” of HKIA as a global cargo hub.

Part of the concession will be offset by the Airport Authority of Hong Kong. Depending on the cargo, reductions are from 18% to more than 20% of the current fees.

Cathay said the concession also helps cargo customers to mitigate the cost impact of new ICAO security regulations that will begin rolling out progressively from the start of next year.

HKIA is the world’s busiest airport in terms of cargo movement, handling 5.1 million tons in 2018. However, the airport has seen decline in total air cargo handled, especially after the seven-month-long anti-government protests, uncertain trade sentiments and trade frictions between China and the US.

In the first 10 months of 2019, HKIA handled 4.8 million tons, a decline of 6.4% year-on-year.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com