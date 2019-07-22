Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways has completed the acquisition of LCC HK Express, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the oneworld member.

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg will become HK Express chairman and Cathay’s former director-commercial & cargo Ronald Lam will lead the LCC as its CEO. Lavina Lau will take over as director commercial with immediate effect. Lau has been the group’s general manager-planning for four years.

According to Hogg, HK Express will continue to operate as a standalone carrier using the LCC model and business will continue as usual. He said HK Express captures a unique market segment that, together with the extensive network offered by the Cathay Pacific Group, could multiply connection opportunities through Hong Kong.

Cathay announced its decision to take over HK Express from the HNA Group in March this year, in a deal worth HK$4.93 billion ($628.1 million), comprising HK$2.25 billion in cash and a noncash component of HK$2.68 billion in a promissory loan note.

Already operating Cathay Dragon as its full-service regional arm, Cathay Pacific will join the ranks of airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Australia’s Qantas and other major carriers to operate two business models, in a region where LCC penetration is in excess of 50%.

HK Express currently flies to 27 destinations in Asia, 11 of which are in Japan, and is expected to add Okinawa to its roster from Sept. 26.

