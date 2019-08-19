Cathay Pacific has appointed Mandy Ng as HK Express’ new CEO with immediate effect, taking over from Roland Lam.

Lam was appointed as the LCC’s CEO on July 15, but he then took over the role of Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer following the resignations of Paul Loo and CEO Rupert Hogg Aug. 16 in the aftermath of anti-government protests at Hong Kong International Airport.

In her previous role, Ng was the general manager business development at Swire Pacific, and before that, the director and general manager of Akzonobel Swire Paints Hong Kong. Swire owns Cathay.

“Over the past month, we have worked closely with the team at HK Express following its acquisition by Cathay Pacific and have achieved a smooth transition while also laying down a solid transformation plan to make HK Express better and stronger moving forward. Our commitment towards HK Express operating as a stand-alone low-cost airline remains unchanged,” Lam said in a statement, also noting that Ng was heavily involved in the acquisition and transition period of HK Express.

Ng has held numerous posts at Cathay, including manager airline planning, and was part of the carrier’s sales and revenue management, in particular overseeing cargo sales and market development.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com