Cape Air is the launch customer for a new aircraft type: the Tecnam P2012 Traveller.
Cape Air is a niche regional carrier closely identified with the aircraft it operates: a large fleet of Cessna 402C piston twins. That is about to change as the airline receives its first new aircraft in decades—a type new not only to Cape Air but to the industry, and one that the carrier has played a key role in defining and developing. And as the Hyannis, Massachusetts-based airline prepares to begin replacing its 402s with up to 100 P2012 Travellers from Tecnam, an Italian ...
