Weakened currency is stagnating the growth of Australia’s international aviation market, and the country is poised to see a transition to a greater focus on inbound rather than outbound traffic, according to a study by CAPA-Center for Aviation. The weakened Australian dollar has made the market much less attractive to overseas airlines, CAPA said. While Australia has traditionally had strong outbound international traffic, a lower Australian dollar means fares have declined 40% when ...
