Participating in a panel discussion on airport regulation are, from left, Qantas Group executive-government, industry, international and sustainability Andrew Parker; Regional Express deputy chairman John Sharp; Frontier Economics economist Anna Wilson; Airlines for Australia and New Zealand chairman Graeme Samuel; Australian and International Pilots Association president Mark Sedgwick; Australian Competition & Consumer Commission general manager-Infrastructure Regulation Division Matthew Schroder; and CAPA-Center for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison.
A weakened currency is stagnating the growth of Australia’s international aviation market, and the country is poised to see a transition to a greater focus on inbound traffic, according to a study by CAPA-Center for Aviation. The weakened Australian dollar has made the market much less attractive to overseas airlines, CAPA said. While Australia has traditionally had strong outbound international traffic, a lower Australian dollar means fares have declined 40% when valued in US ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CAPA: Australia shifting from outbound to inbound market" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.