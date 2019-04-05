Aspiring Canadian ULCC Jetlines said its first day of revenue flights will be Dec. 17—later than its most recent plans, but for the first time pinned to a definitive date. Its operations base will be Vancouver, but its initial routes have not been announced. The latest changes push the Vancouver-based long-anticipated startup plans from their most recent target of mid-2019. The airline also has terminated leases with AerCap for two Airbus A320s, slated to deliver in the ...