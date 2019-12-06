Canadian ultra-LCC Swoop is looking to grow its fleet to up to 50 aircraft over the next several years as the carrier seeks to add more secondary airports to its network. “I believe there is a market for 30-50 aircraft” in that period, Swoop president Steven Greenway told attendees of the CAPA World Aviation Outlook Summit in Malta Dec. 6. The WestJet subsidiary plans to add up to eight airports to its network in 2020. The airline has had a profitable first year despite ...