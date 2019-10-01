ATW has opened its nominations process for the 46th Annual Airline Achievement Awards.

These prestigious awards will be presented June 2, 2020, in Vienna, Austria. They will recognize the world’s most highly performing airlines based on their financial, operational and customer service standards as well as their management’s innovation, market leadership, dedication to their customers and employees, and commitment to sustainability.

Among the Awards to be selected and presented by the ATW Editors will be Aviation Technology Achievement, Airport of the Year, Regional Airline of the Year, Eco-Company of the Year, Eco-Airline of the Year, Value Airline of the Year, Airline Market Leader, Excellence in Leadership, and—most prestigious of all—the 2020 Airline of the Year.

The ATW Airline Achievement Awards focus solely on the commercial air transport industry and those companies that provide excellent shareholder value, community spirit and operational excellence as well as first-class customer service.

“That combination is extremely difficult to achieve, but it is what we look for and what makes our winners so deserving of recognition,” ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker said.

Nominations must be submitted via the ATW nominations form, which can be found at ATWonline.com at this link. The nominations deadline is Nov. 15, 2019. Entries will be judged by a panel of ATW and Aviation Week Network senior editors and winners will be notified by early 2020.

There are no fees to submit a nomination and multiple nominations can be submitted, but a nomination must be completed for each entry.

Questions can be directed to karen.walker@informa.com