Bulgaria-based airline Holiday Europe launched operations Aug. 24, with a flight from Antalya (Turkey) to Nuremberg (Germany) with 218 passengers after receiving an air operator’s certificate.

The carrier, which operates one 219-seat Airbus 321, plans to increase its fleet to seven Airbus aircraft by October. The airline’s long-term plans includes operating charter flights from Europe to nearly 50 cities, especially Egypt, Dubai, the Canary Islands and Turkey.

ATW understands Holiday Europe has executed agreements with Turkey’s LCC Onur Air, which provides logistics agreements, fleet, crew and technical support.

According to its website, Holiday Europe also expects to provide aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) services, which are offered at a flat rate based on block hours flown.

Holiday Europe CEO Petko Christoff said, “Our European-based airline started to perform flights in this month and will offer service to passengers in the field of touristic charter transportation operations.”

Based in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, the company expects to eliminate a huge gap in the ever-developing traveling trends and wants to become one of the top-ranking European touristic charter carriers by 2022.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at