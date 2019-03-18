British Airways (BA) has provided the first glimpse of its new Club World long-haul business-class cabin as it prepares for a public unveiling at London Heathrow Airport March 19.

BA’s current business-class configuration has been in place since the 1990s. While revolutionary when it was introduced—with its lie-flat seats and 2-4-2 fore-and-aft layout that gave passengers new levels of space while maximizing the number of seats—it has increasingly appeared dated when set against rivals’ new offerings.

The new cabin, which will be introduced on the airlines’ incoming Airbus 350-1000s beginning in July, moves to a more conventional 1-2-1 layout, with individual “suites” with their own doors. The new seats are from Collins Aerospace’s Super Diamond range but customized to the airline’s specifications. The cabin will have a Panasonic IFE system.

The new A350s will dispense with first-class cabins and will have a three-class configuration of 56 business-class, 56 premium-economy and 219 economy-class seats. The new business-class cabin will also be installed on BA’s forthcoming Boeing 787-10s and 777-9s.

The cabin will be retrofitted across the existing and 787 and 777 fleets, but not on BA’s still-sizeable 747-400 fleet, which is scheduled to be phased out by 2023. BA did not provide a date when the fleet will be fully retrofitted.

Unlike the current BA Club World cabin, all seats will have direct aisle access.

The new cabin will be rolled out in three phases. BA’s first A350 will operate some short-haul services between London and Madrid to allow cabin crew to familiarize themselves with the aircraft’s layout. Beginning Oct. 1, long-haul services will get underway as another three A350s join the fleet and two 777s are retrofitted with the new cabin. At the start of 2020, BA will roll out the new cabin on more long-haul aircraft across the network.

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com