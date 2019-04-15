British Airways CFO Steve Gunning will become group CFO, replacing Enrique Dupuy de Lome who is stepping down in June.

The International Airlines Group (IAG) handover will take place at IAG’s AGM in June, the company said, when Gunning’s appointment as a board executive director will be proposed to the meeting.

Gunning has been British Airways CFO since January 2016 and acting director of IAG Global Business Services since December 2017. Before that he was cEO of IAG Cargo from 2011. He joined British Airways in 1998, and before becoming managing director of British Airways World Cargo in 2007, was the airline’s finance director and head of internal control.

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said, “I’d like to welcome Steve to his new role. His appointment serves as evidence of the strength and depth of the IAG leadership team.”

He added that Dupuy de Lome, who has been IAG CFO since the group–parent company of British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling and Level–was founded in January 2011, had “played a critical role in establishing the group and was a major force in delivering our strong financial performance.” He was also Iberia CFO from 1990, chairman of the IATA finance committee between 2003-2005 and was first appointed to the IAG board in June 2013.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk