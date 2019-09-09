Air France and UK LCC easyJet are among the bidders to express interest in taking over all or part of Aigle Azur, as around 13,000 passengers are stranded after the French airline went into receivership and flights were canceled as of Sept. 7. Potential bidders had until midday Sept. 9 to submit their interest. An Air France spokesman has confirmed making a bid. An easyJet spokesman said the LCC has submitted an expression of interest for the airline’s Paris ...