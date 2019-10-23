Bhutanese flag-carrier Drukair has taken delivery of its first ATR 42-600 turboprop, equipped with new avionics tailored to handle the challenging Himalayan environment.

The aircraft is equipped with the latest-generation Standard 3 avionics suite, which permits required navigation performance approaches to airfields with low visibility, as well as the ClearVision head-mounted sight system. ClearVision uses nose-mounted multispectral cameras to allow pilots to see and navigate in adverse conditions, common in the Himalayas.

The aircraft is expected to serve the country’s three domestic airports—Bumthang, Gelephu and Yonphula—connecting them to the international airport of Paro.

CEO Tandi Wangchuk described these domestic airports as “physically challenging” because of “high elevation and short runways with high surrounding mountains.” The aircraft will support short-haul international routes to Kathmandu, Dhaka and Kolkata.

Seating 40 passengers, the ATR 42-600 will replace the sole Drukair ATR 42-500 in service since 2011.

Drukair also operates three Airbus A319, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com