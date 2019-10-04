Insolvent Slovenian carrier Adria Airways left Star Alliance Oct. 2, becoming the second member airline in a month to leave the alliance because of bankruptcy.

Adria filed for bankruptcy Sept. 30 and suspended all flights.

Adria’s exit from the alliance follows Brazilian airline Ocean Air Linhas Aéreas S/A, formerly doing business as Avianca Brasil, which left Star on Sept. 1. The São Paulo-headquartered airline filed for bankruptcy protection on Dec. 11, 2018.

“This has been a regrettable development following 15 years of Adria Airways’ membership in Star Alliance,” the alliance said in a statement.

Adria served around 20 scheduled destinations from its main hubs in Ljubljana (Slovenia), Pristina (Kosovo) and Tirana (Albania).

Meanwhile, Star Alliance partners Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, LOT Polish Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plan to increase their presence in Ljubljana.

