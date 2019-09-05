Colombia’s Avianca Holdings has received a short-term loan of $50 million from Kingsland Holdings, which is expected to strengthen the company’s working capital position while executing its debt re-profiling.

Kingsland Holdings is an Avianca Holdings stakeholder.

An Avianca statement said the temporary loan “further reinforces the commitment of Kingsland and United Airlines Inc. to provide up to $250 million in long-term financing to the company once the process of re-profiling its financial obligations is concluded, in line with the implementation of the strategic Avianca 2021 [turnaround] plan.”

The turnaround plan will see Avianca’s new management team phase out aircraft, sell non-strategic business units, reduce capacity, and optimize the network to maximize profitability.

Chairman Roberto Kriete said, “Together with United, we have placed great confidence in the board of directors and in the new administration led by [CEO] Anko van der Werff in successfully executing the transformation of the company.” He added that, besides financial support, a team of industry experts will be assembled.

Avianca Holdings, a Star Alliance member, posted a 2019 second-quarter net loss of $408 million, widened from $35 million in the year-ago quarter. The loss was partly attributed to a $285 million one-time charge associated with the phase-out of less-efficient Airbus A318 and Embraer E190 aircraft.

In May, Avianca’s management overhaul saw van der Werff and Adrian Neuhauser step in to fill the CEO and CFO roles, respectively. The leadership reshuffle—which also included appointing a new board—came as part of a deal that saw Chicago-based United Continental Holdings extend further financing to the carrier after its largest shareholder—German Efromovich’s holding company BRW Aviation—defaulted on a $456 million loan from United earlier this year.

The airline’s "Avianca 2021" plan, according to an Aug. 27 statement from Kriete, “has as its goals, among others, (a) the re-profiling of our debt through agreements with [Avianca’s] counterparties, (b) fleet optimization, (c) strengthening of the Bogota hub, (d) generate consistent cash flow that would achieve conservative leverage levels, and (e) achieve sustainable and competitive growth.”

