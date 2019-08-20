Brazilian airline Ocean Air Linhas Aéreas S/A, formerly doing business as Avianca Brasil, will leave Star Alliance Sept. 1.

Ocean Air’s withdrawal follows several months of bankruptcy protection and the revocation of its air operator’s certificate by Brazilian regulator ANAC.

The São Paulo-headquartered airline filed for bankruptcy protection Dec. 11, 2018.

As of Sept. 1, Star Alliance will include 27 member airlines, including the national airline of Colombia, Avianca S.A., which joined in 2012.

CEO Star Alliance Jeffrey Goh said, “Initially joining Star Alliance in 2015, Avianca Brasil made important contributions to our customer proposition in the Brazilian market, and we regret this unfortunate development. I wish to stress that the exit of Avianca Brasil in no way affects the membership of Avianca S.A., our valued member based in Bogotá, Colombia, which continues to be a significant contributor to the Alliance in South America.”

Star Alliance said its network maintains a significant and long-time presence in the Brazilian market continuously since its founding in 1997.

Eleven Star Alliance member airlines offer direct services to and from Brazil, including Air Canada, Avianca, Air China, Panama-based Copa Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, South African Airways, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines and United Airlines.

Star Alliance member airlines operate 588 weekly flights from 11 domestic points in Brazil to 17 Star hubs, offering connections to a further 738 international destinations.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at